P Shanmugam Elected as Tamil Nadu Wing Secretary of CPI(M)

In a significant development at the 24th State Conference of the CPI(M), veteran leader P Shanmugam has been unanimously chosen as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary. The announcement was made public by the party on Sunday.

Shanmugam takes over the role from K Balakrishnan, who continues to serve as the party's state committee secretary. The transition marks a notable change in the party's state leadership.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Shanmugam on his newly elected position, recognizing his efforts for oppressed communities, as evidenced by his receipt of the coveted Ambedkar Award. Stalin also acknowledged Balakrishnan for his dedication to unifying secular forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)