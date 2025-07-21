Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Undergoes Health Evaluation After Giddiness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to a corporate hospital due to mild giddiness experienced during his morning walk. He is undergoing necessary diagnostic tests at Apollo Hospital. The Director of Medical Services assured the public of a thorough evaluation of his symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:41 IST
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Undergoes Health Evaluation After Giddiness
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Monday after experiencing mild giddiness during his morning walk, according to a statement from the hospital.

The Chief Minister, who felt dizzy during his routine exercise, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital for a thorough evaluation of his symptoms. The hospital's Director of Medical Services, Dr. Anil B G, confirmed that necessary diagnostic tests are currently being conducted.

This development has prompted a keen interest from the public and political spheres, with many awaiting updates on the health condition of the Tamil Nadu leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025