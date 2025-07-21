Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Undergoes Health Evaluation After Giddiness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Monday after experiencing mild giddiness during his morning walk, according to a statement from the hospital.

The Chief Minister, who felt dizzy during his routine exercise, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital for a thorough evaluation of his symptoms. The hospital's Director of Medical Services, Dr. Anil B G, confirmed that necessary diagnostic tests are currently being conducted.

This development has prompted a keen interest from the public and political spheres, with many awaiting updates on the health condition of the Tamil Nadu leader.

