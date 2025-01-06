Left Menu

Controversy in Bolu: Mayor's Remarks on Syrians Under Investigation

Turkey is investigating Bolu Mayor Tanju Ozcan's comments about Syrian residents, including claims of unlawfully revoking business licenses. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed the probe, following Ozcan's controversial remarks. The situation highlights ongoing anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey, which hosts over 3 million Syrian refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Turkey has initiated a probe into Bolu Mayor Tanju Ozcan following his contentious remarks about Syrian residents in his district. Ozcan admitted on a recent news program to revoking business licenses and removing Arabic-language signs unlawfully.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced the investigation, stating that the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken up the matter. Although Tunc did not specify the exact comments under scrutiny, Ozcan, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), acknowledged his actions and readiness to face any consequences.

The issue underscores the persistent anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey, home to over 3 million Syrians displaced by their homeland's long-standing civil war. The unfolding situation comes amid a recent rebellion that saw former president Bashar al-Assad ousted from Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

