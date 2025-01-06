Left Menu

Musk's Twitter Feud with UK: Starmer Condemns 'Tyranny' Claims

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned what he called 'lies and misinformation' impacting UK democracy, responding to Elon Musk's intense criticism on social media. Musk called for a new election and demanded Starmer's imprisonment, citing unfounded claims. Starmer defended his record and urged politicians to support democracy with truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:02 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized what he describes as a spread of 'lies and misinformation' that threatens UK democracy, particularly following a series of provocative comments from billionaire Elon Musk.

Since the Labour Party's election win in July, Musk has frequently used his social network, X, to attack Starmer's government, even suggesting US intervention to 'liberate' Britain from its 'tyrannical government.' Musk's posts have echoed unsubstantiated claims and hashtags aimed at discrediting Starmer.

Starmer responded with a call for truth in politics, emphasizing the responsibility of politicians to uphold democracy. He defended his tenure as director of public prosecutions and criticized sensational claims linking child sexual abuse cases to immigration. The UK's democratic integrity, he argued, hinges on truth over misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

