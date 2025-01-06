Austria's Far-Right Party Attempts Historic Government Formation
Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria's Freedom Party, has been tasked with forming a new government. His party won the highest votes in Austria's September election, yet initial attempts to form a government without the far right failed. Now, coalition talks with conservatives could solidify a far-right leadership.
Austria's political landscape faces a seismic shift as President Alexander Van der Bellen has tasked Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party, with forming a new government. This marks a potential historic return to far-right leadership not seen in Austria since World War II.
Kickl's party emerged victorious in September's parliamentary elections, securing 28.8% of the votes, surpassing the incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer's Austrian People's Party. Initial efforts by Nehammer to form a government without the Freedom Party did not materialize as coalition talks collapsed at the start of the year.
The Freedom Party, with its contentious policies on immigration and EU relations, now seeks to negotiate a coalition with the People's Party. As alternative options dwindle, the political future of Austria might see a far-right government come to fruition, amidst increasing support in parliamentary polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
