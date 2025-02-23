Germany's Conservatives Aim for Quick Government Formation

Friedrich Merz, the conservative chancellor candidate in Germany, has underlined the necessity of fast-tracking the government formation process. On Sunday, he expressed determination to establish an effective administration without delay.

In a statement made amidst a crowd of supporters in Berlin, Merz emphasized the importance of moving swiftly from celebratory events to focusing on governance. 'The world out there is not waiting for us,' he asserted, highlighting the pressing nature of global affairs.

The message was clear: while acknowledging the merit of election night celebrations, Merz urged his party to prioritize meeting international expectations through immediate governmental action.

