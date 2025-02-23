Left Menu

Germany's Conservatives Aim for Quick Government Formation

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative chancellor candidate, emphasized the urgency of forming a new government swiftly. Following initial celebrations, Merz declared the importance of immediate action, acknowledging global expectations. He addressed supporters in Berlin, underscoring the readiness to begin work the day after the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:19 IST
Friedrich Merz, the conservative chancellor candidate in Germany, has underlined the necessity of fast-tracking the government formation process. On Sunday, he expressed determination to establish an effective administration without delay.

In a statement made amidst a crowd of supporters in Berlin, Merz emphasized the importance of moving swiftly from celebratory events to focusing on governance. 'The world out there is not waiting for us,' he asserted, highlighting the pressing nature of global affairs.

The message was clear: while acknowledging the merit of election night celebrations, Merz urged his party to prioritize meeting international expectations through immediate governmental action.

