Trudeau to Resign Amidst Rising Discontent: A Leadership Transition in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to resign amid growing criticism of his leadership and internal government turmoil. The resignation follows the departures of key cabinet members and a decline in popularity due to economic and immigration issues. Trudeau will remain in office until a new Liberal Party leader is elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:37 IST
Justin Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation on Monday, according to an insider source. Trudeau's departure follows the abrupt resignation of his finance minister, indicating mounting challenges and discord within his administration.

Trudeau will continue to serve as prime minister until the Liberal Party selects a new leader, as confirmed by a source wishing to remain anonymous until the official statement is made. Parliamentary sessions, initially set to resume on January 27, will now be suspended until March 24 to allow the leadership race to unfold.

Trudeau, who came to power in 2015, has faced decreasing popularity due to issues like soaring housing costs and immigration complexities. Recent cabinet resignations and party setbacks in special elections have further pressured his already faltering administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

