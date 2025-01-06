Shake-up in Justice Department: Key Prosecutor Exits Amid Trump Document Case

Jay Bratt, a key prosecutor in the case accusing Donald Trump of retaining classified documents, has left the U.S. Justice Department, as confirmed by a department spokesperson. Bratt, a senior national security official, was involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith's office before retiring on Friday.

With Trump set to return to the presidency, his allies are promising investigations into his political adversaries. The Justice Department, especially those working on cases involving Trump and his allies, are considering their positions in a potential new Trump administration. Bratt's exit marks a significant moment as the department evaluates its next moves.

During his tenure, Bratt was integral to the investigation that led to the recovery of 100 classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property. The case faced setbacks when U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the charges, but prosecutors are now focusing on pursuing cases against Trump's associates, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

(With inputs from agencies.)