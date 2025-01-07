Biden, Nippon Steel, and the U.S. Steel Saga: A Legal Battle Over National Security and Politics

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are embroiled in a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, accusing him of improperly blocking their $14.9 billion merger. They claim the decision was influenced by political bias rather than a fair national security review, a sentiment echoed in their latest legal filing on Monday.

The lawsuit targets Biden's alleged political interference, arguing that the review process was manipulated to align with the president's agenda. Both Democrats and Republicans had politicized the deal, highlighting the merger's significance ahead of the crucial Pennsylvania election, where U.S. Steel is headquartered.

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers were also named in the lawsuit, accused of coordinating an effort to prevent the merger. The legal dispute highlights the intersection of politics, business, and national security in a high-stakes industry that continues to dominate American economic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)