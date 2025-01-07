Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: BJP Envisions a Double-Engine Government

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections. BJP leaders express optimism, with Virendra Sachdeva pledging a 'double-engine government'. Union Minister JP Nadda encourages voters to choose a government focused on development, good governance, and quality services. Polling is on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:22 IST
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India has officially announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections, marking February 5 for polling and February 8 for vote counting. In the wake of this announcement, the BJP has expressed strong optimism about their prospects.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva confidently asserted that the city would see the formation of a 'double-engine government' led by the BJP. He stated, 'The people of Delhi, tired of the misgovernance, are ready for change.' This sentiment echoes within the party as they prepare for the upcoming electoral battle.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the timely announcement. He urged Delhiites to opt for a government committed to transparency, reduced pollution, and better services. 'Under PM Modi's leadership, we aim to build a progressive Delhi,' Nadda reflected, highlighting a vision for comprehensive urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

