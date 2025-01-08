Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Eyes Revival Amidst Fierce Contest

The upcoming Delhi assembly elections, set for February 5, promise to be a high-stakes political battle with the Congress, BJP, and AAP all vying for power. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has leveled sharp criticisms at incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that former CM Sheila Dixit better served the capital's citizens compared to her successor.

While the Congress aims to reverse its fortunes after two consecutive defeats, the AAP is seeking a third term, emphasizing its work in education and health. Meanwhile, the BJP accuses the AAP of corruption and misgovernance. Key races include the New Delhi seat, where BJP's Parvesh Verma challenges Kejriwal, and Kalkaji, with veteran Ramesh Bidhuri facing AAP's CM Atishi.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, scrutiny is on January 18, and candidates have until January 20 to withdraw. The results will be declared on February 8, with the Congress hoping for a resurgent performance, aiming to regain influence after its 15-year reign ended.

