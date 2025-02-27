Ajay Rai Blasts UP Government Over Kumbh Stampede Mismanagement

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemned the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged mismanagement at the Mahakumbh, attributing a recent stampede to the prioritization of VIPs over public safety. Rai highlighted how the administration's focus on VIPs during the event resulted in negligence to the detriment of common devotees.

The UP government refuted these allegations, accusing the opposition of disrespecting religious traditions. Rai continued his critique by calling out the celebratory gestures of the chief minister on the same day as the stampede, which claimed 30 lives.

Rai further criticized stalled infrastructure development in Varanasi and deemed changes to religious processions as undermining cultural heritage. He accused the government of oppressive governance, citing instances of unjust land seizures and demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)