Ajay Rai Blasts UP Government Over Kumbh Stampede Mismanagement
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration for alleged mismanagement during the Mahakumbh, pointing to VIP culture and poor crowd management as factors in a deadly stampede. He also opposed stalled infrastructure projects, questioned altered religious events, and criticized governance issues in Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemned the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged mismanagement at the Mahakumbh, attributing a recent stampede to the prioritization of VIPs over public safety. Rai highlighted how the administration's focus on VIPs during the event resulted in negligence to the detriment of common devotees.
The UP government refuted these allegations, accusing the opposition of disrespecting religious traditions. Rai continued his critique by calling out the celebratory gestures of the chief minister on the same day as the stampede, which claimed 30 lives.
Rai further criticized stalled infrastructure development in Varanasi and deemed changes to religious processions as undermining cultural heritage. He accused the government of oppressive governance, citing instances of unjust land seizures and demolitions.
