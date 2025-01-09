Biden's Cancelled Rome Visit: A U.S. Response to California's Wildfires
President Joe Biden canceled his final overseas trip to Rome to address wildfires in California. Intended as a diplomatic culmination, the visit was postponed as Biden focuses on disaster response. The cancellation underscores the prioritization of domestic crises over international engagements in his last days in office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden made a last-minute decision to cancel his planned visit to Rome, prioritizing the ongoing wildfire crisis in California instead.
Initially scheduled to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, Biden's choice places the spotlight on domestic concerns over international diplomacy.
The trip cancellation follows a series of engagements in Los Angeles, underscoring the administration's commitment to addressing the wildfire disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
