Kejriwal Demands OBC Reservation for Delhi's Jat Community

Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP-led central government of failing to fulfill promises made to Delhi's Jat community regarding their inclusion in the Central OBC list. He demands action from PM Narendra Modi, highlighting discrepancies in reservation benefits for Jat students from different states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:32 IST
As the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has voiced accusations against the BJP-led Central government. He claims the government has failed to honor a prior commitment to include Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list.

In a press conference, Kejriwal announced that he had penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list. He criticized the government for misleading the community and not following through on decade-old promises.

Kejriwal cited instances he believes display unfair treatment, questioning why Jat students from Rajasthan gain admission benefits under reservation at Delhi University, while those from Delhi do not. The AAP leader pledged to continue advocating for the community's inclusion, which he believes will unlock opportunities across central agencies operating in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

