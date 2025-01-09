Kejriwal Demands OBC Reservation for Delhi's Jat Community

As the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has voiced accusations against the BJP-led Central government. He claims the government has failed to honor a prior commitment to include Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list.

In a press conference, Kejriwal announced that he had penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list. He criticized the government for misleading the community and not following through on decade-old promises.

Kejriwal cited instances he believes display unfair treatment, questioning why Jat students from Rajasthan gain admission benefits under reservation at Delhi University, while those from Delhi do not. The AAP leader pledged to continue advocating for the community's inclusion, which he believes will unlock opportunities across central agencies operating in Delhi.

