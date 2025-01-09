Left Menu

Farewell to a Modernizer: Costas Simitis' Legacy in Greece and Cyprus

Costas Simitis, a pivotal figure in Greece's accession to the eurozone and Cyprus' EU membership, was honored in a state funeral in Athens. Known for his modernizing policies and European commitment, Simitis managed significant infrastructural developments and led Greece as prime minister from 1996 to 2004.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Thousands gathered in Athens to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Costas Simitis, known for ushering Greece into the eurozone and supporting Cyprus' entry into the EU. Simitis' state funeral highlighted his impactful political legacy and steadfast commitment to modernizing Greece.

The Greek capital stood still as streets closed for the procession following the cathedral service, where dignitaries praised Simitis for his role in pivotal EU decisions. They lauded his modernizing influence on Greek politics, steering the nation through a period of significant economic and infrastructural growth.

Simitis, who served as prime minister for an unprecedented eight consecutive years, left a lasting impression with his tenure marked by a strong pro-European stance and tangible achievements. His leadership in securing the 2004 Olympic Games for Athens and developing vital infrastructure remains influential to this day.

