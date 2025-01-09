Gabon Sets Presidential Election Date Amidst Transitional Change

Gabon is poised for a significant political moment as its transitional leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, announced the presidential election will occur on March 22. This decision marks a pivotal step in restoring democratic governance in the central African nation.

Nguema took on the role of interim leader in September 2023 following his junta's removal of President Ali Bongo. This coup was the eighth instance of political upheaval in West and Central Africa since 2020, and it was met with popular support. Under Bongo, mismanagement of Gabon's oil resources had left the nation's economy stagnant and a third of its citizens languishing in poverty.

The election announcement follows a November referendum for a new constitution, advertised as essential for returning to democratic norms. However, there has been concern from observers that interim leaders might manipulate the process to their advantage. Furthermore, while transitional figures are generally prohibited from seeking presidency, a special exemption permits Nguema to run for office.

