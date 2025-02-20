Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Elderly Couple

A tragic car accident on Thursday evening claimed the lives of an elderly couple and left eleven others injured. The collision between two cars occurred near Dhade village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Mukhtiar Singh, 70, and Dharam Kaur, 60, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Their bodies have been taken to the Civil Hospital's mortuary in Phagwara.

The injured individuals are currently receiving medical care as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Dilbag Singh, confirmed these details.

(With inputs from agencies.)