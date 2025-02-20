Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Elderly Couple
An elderly couple, Mukhtiar Singh and Dharam Kaur, lost their lives in a tragic car collision near Dhade village on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road. Eleven others were injured in the unfortunate accident and are currently receiving treatment. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, as reported by local police.
A tragic car accident on Thursday evening claimed the lives of an elderly couple and left eleven others injured. The collision between two cars occurred near Dhade village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Mukhtiar Singh, 70, and Dharam Kaur, 60, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Their bodies have been taken to the Civil Hospital's mortuary in Phagwara.
The injured individuals are currently receiving medical care as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Dilbag Singh, confirmed these details.
