Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Elderly Couple

An elderly couple, Mukhtiar Singh and Dharam Kaur, lost their lives in a tragic car collision near Dhade village on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road. Eleven others were injured in the unfortunate accident and are currently receiving treatment. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, as reported by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:05 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Elderly Couple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic car accident on Thursday evening claimed the lives of an elderly couple and left eleven others injured. The collision between two cars occurred near Dhade village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Mukhtiar Singh, 70, and Dharam Kaur, 60, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Their bodies have been taken to the Civil Hospital's mortuary in Phagwara.

The injured individuals are currently receiving medical care as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Dilbag Singh, confirmed these details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025