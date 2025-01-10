Left Menu

Trump's Legal Hurdles, Opioid Settlements, and Political Movements: US News Roundup

This summary provides an overview of major US domestic news stories, including Donald Trump's ongoing legal challenges, Kroger's settlement over the opioid epidemic in Kentucky, and various political developments such as labor agreements and protections for transgender students. Additionally, it touches on the remembrance of former US president Jimmy Carter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:20 IST
Trump's Legal Hurdles, Opioid Settlements, and Political Movements: US News Roundup
Trump

The US Supreme Court is set to decide whether to halt Donald Trump's sentencing in a hush money case after New York's top court denied his request. This decision is a setback for Trump, heightening the importance of the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling.

Kroger has agreed to a $110 million settlement with Kentucky over claims that the chain's pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic. This comes after the state chose not to participate in a broader settlement involving multiple states and entities.

Fox Corp is facing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic after a New York appeals court ruled that the company has valid claims over Fox News' post-election coverage. Meanwhile, unions and port employers credit Trump for aiding a crucial labor deal, and Boeing announces a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025