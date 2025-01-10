Trump's Legal Hurdles, Opioid Settlements, and Political Movements: US News Roundup
This summary provides an overview of major US domestic news stories, including Donald Trump's ongoing legal challenges, Kroger's settlement over the opioid epidemic in Kentucky, and various political developments such as labor agreements and protections for transgender students. Additionally, it touches on the remembrance of former US president Jimmy Carter.
The US Supreme Court is set to decide whether to halt Donald Trump's sentencing in a hush money case after New York's top court denied his request. This decision is a setback for Trump, heightening the importance of the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling.
Kroger has agreed to a $110 million settlement with Kentucky over claims that the chain's pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic. This comes after the state chose not to participate in a broader settlement involving multiple states and entities.
Fox Corp is facing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic after a New York appeals court ruled that the company has valid claims over Fox News' post-election coverage. Meanwhile, unions and port employers credit Trump for aiding a crucial labor deal, and Boeing announces a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
