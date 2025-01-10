Trump's Legal Hurdles, Opioid Settlements, and Political Movements: US News Roundup

The US Supreme Court is set to decide whether to halt Donald Trump's sentencing in a hush money case after New York's top court denied his request. This decision is a setback for Trump, heightening the importance of the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling.

Kroger has agreed to a $110 million settlement with Kentucky over claims that the chain's pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic. This comes after the state chose not to participate in a broader settlement involving multiple states and entities.

Fox Corp is facing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic after a New York appeals court ruled that the company has valid claims over Fox News' post-election coverage. Meanwhile, unions and port employers credit Trump for aiding a crucial labor deal, and Boeing announces a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration fund.

