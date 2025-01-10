Ukraine Boosts Gas Production in 2024
Ukraine increased its gas production to over 19 billion cubic metres in 2024, marking a 2.2% rise from the previous year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this positive development on his Telegram channel, highlighting the nation's efforts to enhance energy output.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:49 IST
Ukraine has reported a significant increase in its gas production for the year 2024, with volumes surpassing 19 billion cubic metres.
This marks a 2.2% rise compared to the levels of 2023, a development confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The announcement was made through a statement on Shmyhal's official Telegram channel, underscoring the country's ongoing push to strengthen its energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Report 2023-2024: Indian Banks Thrive Amid Upward Profitability Trend
India's Defence Exports Soar to New Heights, Achieving Record Growth in FY2023-24
CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena Reviews RINL's Performance and Strategic Initiatives During FY 2023-24
408 firing incidents reported in Manipur from May-October 2023; 345 from Nov 2023 to April 2024; 112 from May 2024 till now: CM Biren.
Number of firing incidents dipped in Manipur over last 20 months since beginning of ethnic conflict in May 2023: CM Biren Singh.