Ukraine Boosts Gas Production in 2024

Ukraine has reported a significant increase in its gas production for the year 2024, with volumes surpassing 19 billion cubic metres.

This marks a 2.2% rise compared to the levels of 2023, a development confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The announcement was made through a statement on Shmyhal's official Telegram channel, underscoring the country's ongoing push to strengthen its energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)