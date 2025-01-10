Left Menu

Ukraine Boosts Gas Production in 2024

Ukraine increased its gas production to over 19 billion cubic metres in 2024, marking a 2.2% rise from the previous year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this positive development on his Telegram channel, highlighting the nation's efforts to enhance energy output.

Ukraine has reported a significant increase in its gas production for the year 2024, with volumes surpassing 19 billion cubic metres.

This marks a 2.2% rise compared to the levels of 2023, a development confirmed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The announcement was made through a statement on Shmyhal's official Telegram channel, underscoring the country's ongoing push to strengthen its energy sector.

