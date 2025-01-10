Left Menu

Maduro's Third Term: Controversy, Crisis, and Constitutional Reform

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third term amid economic crises and political disputes. Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez contests the July election results, recognized by several international governments. Tensions rise with investigations, detentions, and government claims of foreign conspiracies.

Updated: 10-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:04 IST
Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan President, is preparing for his third term amid profound economic and political turmoil. Despite controversy surrounding July's election outcome and pressure from international communities for him to step aside, Maduro's administration continues.

The disputed election has led opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez to flee to Spain while other opposition figures face detentions. Gonzalez, recognized by various governments as president-elect, plans a return to Venezuela despite arrest threats from Maduro's government.

Amidst these tensions, Venezuela faces allegations of repression and sanctions. The government attributes economic woes to U.S.-imposed sanctions, particularly on its oil industry, and claims growth despite adversity. Maduro announces plans for constitutional reform, though details remain scarce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

