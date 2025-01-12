Left Menu

Mexican Firefighters Join Forces in California's Wildfire Battle

Mexico has dispatched a team of firefighters to Los Angeles to aid in combating the devastating wildfires. The six blazes have already claimed at least 11 lives and destroyed numerous structures. California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed gratitude for the support from Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable act of international solidarity, Mexico has sent a brigade of firefighters to California to assist local efforts in quelling the severe wildfires that have erupted across parts of Los Angeles.

The deployment was announced by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on the social media platform X, highlighting the humanitarian mission as a testament to the values of generosity and solidarity shared by the Mexican people.

With six major blazes already accounting for 11 fatalities and the destruction of 10,000 structures, California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly thanked Mexico for its timely support in suppressing the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

