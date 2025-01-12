Mexican Firefighters Join Forces in California's Wildfire Battle

In a remarkable act of international solidarity, Mexico has sent a brigade of firefighters to California to assist local efforts in quelling the severe wildfires that have erupted across parts of Los Angeles.

The deployment was announced by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on the social media platform X, highlighting the humanitarian mission as a testament to the values of generosity and solidarity shared by the Mexican people.

With six major blazes already accounting for 11 fatalities and the destruction of 10,000 structures, California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly thanked Mexico for its timely support in suppressing the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)