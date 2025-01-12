Croatia's Presidential Showdown: Milanovic vs. Primorac

Croatia's electorate faced a pivotal day as the presidential runoff election unfolded. Incumbent Zoran Milanovic was leading in opinion polls against Dragan Primorac, a nominee from the ruling party, for the largely ceremonial yet influential post.

Polling stations, open from 0600 GMT to 1800 GMT, served around 3.8 million eligible voters with exit poll results anticipated shortly after polls closed. Preliminary outcomes were expected by 1900 GMT, with official results to follow in subsequent days.

Milanovic, a Social Democratic Party candidate, secured 49.1% in the initial round, with Primorac trailing at 19.35%. Recent polls suggested Milanovic extending his lead to 67.4%. Despite the ceremonial nature, the presidency holds significant sway in foreign policy and security, marking an essential decision point for the nation.

