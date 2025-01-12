Left Menu

Atishi's Crowdfunding Revolution: AAP's Honest Election Campaign

Kalkaji candidate Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party has initiated a crowdfunding campaign to finance her election campaign, emphasizing the party’s commitment to honest politics. She criticizes BJP for alleged fund-raising through 'dishonest means' and claims AAP's integrity in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:39 IST
Atishi's Crowdfunding Revolution: AAP's Honest Election Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister and Kalkaji candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi, embarked on a crowdfunding initiative to secure financial backing for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, underscoring her party's unwavering commitment to clean and honest politics.

During a press briefing, Atishi disclosed an online donation link, appealing for a Rs 40 lakh contribution to bolster her election campaign. She highlighted AAP's ethos of campaigning through collective small donations from the public, facilitating its unique approach to politics centered around work and integrity.

Atishi took a firm stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of amassing campaign funds through questionable means. She stressed AAP's focus on public welfare initiatives, contrasting it with what she termed as BJP's alleged malpractices. The upcoming Delhi elections are slated for February 5, with results scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025