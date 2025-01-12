Atishi's Crowdfunding Revolution: AAP's Honest Election Campaign

Chief Minister and Kalkaji candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi, embarked on a crowdfunding initiative to secure financial backing for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, underscoring her party's unwavering commitment to clean and honest politics.

During a press briefing, Atishi disclosed an online donation link, appealing for a Rs 40 lakh contribution to bolster her election campaign. She highlighted AAP's ethos of campaigning through collective small donations from the public, facilitating its unique approach to politics centered around work and integrity.

Atishi took a firm stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of amassing campaign funds through questionable means. She stressed AAP's focus on public welfare initiatives, contrasting it with what she termed as BJP's alleged malpractices. The upcoming Delhi elections are slated for February 5, with results scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)