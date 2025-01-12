Landslide Victory for Milanovic in Croatian Presidential Election

In a decisive electoral showdown, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic appears set to claim a commanding victory with 77.86% of the vote, as indicated by exit polls aired by state-run HRT television.

The exit poll reveals a substantial lead for Milanovic, representing the opposition Social Democratic Party.

His rival, Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), achieved just 22.14% of the ballots cast, according to the poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)