Landslide Victory for Milanovic in Croatian Presidential Election

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, representing the opposition Social Democratic Party, is poised for a significant victory in the presidential election, securing 77.86% of the vote according to an exit poll report broadcast by state television HRT. His opponent, Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, garnered 22.14%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Croatia

In a decisive electoral showdown, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic appears set to claim a commanding victory with 77.86% of the vote, as indicated by exit polls aired by state-run HRT television.

The exit poll reveals a substantial lead for Milanovic, representing the opposition Social Democratic Party.

His rival, Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), achieved just 22.14% of the ballots cast, according to the poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

