Strengthening Ties: President Dissanayake's Diplomatic Mission to China
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is visiting China to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss mutual interests, including debt commitments and Belt and Road Initiative investments. The visit, aimed at deepening ties, will involve signing multiple MoUs and seeking support for major infrastructure projects.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to China, marking his second international visit since assuming office. The trip aims to solidify long-standing ties between Sri Lanka and China.
During his visit, President Dissanayake will engage in high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji. Key discussions will revolve around Sri Lanka's debt to China, infrastructure initiatives, and permitting Chinese research vessels in Sri Lankan waters, which India views as potential threats.
The visit will culminate in signing seven Memorandums of Understanding across sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and technology. Additionally, Sri Lanka seeks to modernize its state TV channels and complete the essential Central Expressway project with China's help.
