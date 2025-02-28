Winston Peters Highlights Strengthened Cooperation with Mongolia During Diplomatic Visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to practical cooperation with Mongolia following his recent visit to Ulaanbaatar. The visit marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and was the first by a New Zealand Foreign Minister since 2013.

“This visit enabled us to explore and develop modest and practical New Zealand support for Mongolia in diverse areas, such as sheep shearing, agricultural management, English Language Training for Officials, tax policy, and clean drinking water,” said Mr. Peters.

In addition to New Zealand’s support for Mongolia’s development in these sectors, Mr. Peters emphasized that Mongolia offers valuable lessons for New Zealand in areas such as attracting foreign investment, infrastructure development, and the effective utilization of natural resources to drive economic growth.

During his visit, Mr. Peters engaged in high-level discussions with Mongolian leaders, including Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, and Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan. The talks focused on deepening economic ties, strengthening diplomatic engagement, and reaffirming both countries' shared commitment to the rules-based international order and multilateral system.

“Despite the geographic distance between us, New Zealand and Mongolia have much in common,” Mr. Peters noted. “We are both small, democratic states navigating a complex strategic environment, and we stand together in supporting international cooperation and stability.”

As part of the visit’s cultural engagements, Mr. Peters attended a photo exhibition commemorating 50 years of New Zealand-Mongolia diplomatic relations. In a symbolic gesture of friendship, the Mongolian government gifted him a horse named “Stamina.” He also had the opportunity to visit a traditional Mongolian dwelling (a ‘ger’), sample local cuisine, and interact with a nomadic family, gaining firsthand insight into Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage.

Mongolia was the fourth stop in Mr. Peters’ overseas tour, which has also included visits to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China. Following his engagements in Mongolia, he has now traveled to the Republic of Korea to continue diplomatic discussions and strengthen New Zealand’s international partnerships.