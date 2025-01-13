Sovereignty Struggle: Britain and Mauritius Near Chagos Islands Deal

In a significant development, Britain and Mauritius announced advancements in their negotiations over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a matter that includes a prominent U.S.-British military base. The aim is to finalize the agreement before Donald Trump assumes the presidency.

The October accord proposed that Britain would hand over Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius while a 99-year lease ensures its continued military presence on Diego Garcia. However, influential figures, including a Trump ally and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, have criticized the deal, with Ramgoolam seeking renegotiations.

The joint statement by the two nations affirmed the progress in discussions, stressing the mutual benefits of the treaty while addressing concerns about U.S. security and the exclusion of Chagossians from the talks, which they deem a violation of their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)