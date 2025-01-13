Erdogan's 'Year of the Family' Initiative Sparks Controversy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated Turkey's 'Year of the Family' with focus on promoting traditional family values and measures to increase birth rates.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan criticized the LGBTQ+ community, labeling it as a foreign conspiracy that threatens Turkey's social fabric.

His government unveiled policies including interest-free loans for newlyweds and financial support for parents, amid concerns over declining population growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)