Erdogan's 'Year of the Family' Initiative Sparks Controversy

President Erdogan has launched Turkey's 'Year of the Family' initiative, combining a crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community with measures to boost birth rates. The government introduced financial incentives for young families, but criticized LGBTQ+ movements as foreign conspiracies. Rising divorce rates and declining births were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:36 IST
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated Turkey's 'Year of the Family' with focus on promoting traditional family values and measures to increase birth rates.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan criticized the LGBTQ+ community, labeling it as a foreign conspiracy that threatens Turkey's social fabric.

His government unveiled policies including interest-free loans for newlyweds and financial support for parents, amid concerns over declining population growth.

