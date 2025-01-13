Left Menu

Ireland on Brink of New Coalition Government

Ireland is close to forming a new coalition government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael seeking the support of independent lawmakers. Talks are progressing well with the potential for a new government by January 22. Both parties need to ratify the coalition agreement with their members.

Ireland on Brink of New Coalition Government
  • Ireland

Ireland is on the verge of establishing a new coalition government, as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael negotiate with independent lawmakers to secure a majority.

According to Michael Lowry, a key independent lawmaker, the talks are making positive progress, raising hopes for a government by January 22.

Both parties, however, must clear the final hurdle of ratification by their members, a task expected to be straightforward given their joint campaign efforts.

