Ireland on Brink of New Coalition Government
Ireland is close to forming a new coalition government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael seeking the support of independent lawmakers. Talks are progressing well with the potential for a new government by January 22. Both parties need to ratify the coalition agreement with their members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland is on the verge of establishing a new coalition government, as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael negotiate with independent lawmakers to secure a majority.
According to Michael Lowry, a key independent lawmaker, the talks are making positive progress, raising hopes for a government by January 22.
Both parties, however, must clear the final hurdle of ratification by their members, a task expected to be straightforward given their joint campaign efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement