Ireland on Brink of New Coalition Government

Ireland is on the verge of establishing a new coalition government, as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael negotiate with independent lawmakers to secure a majority.

According to Michael Lowry, a key independent lawmaker, the talks are making positive progress, raising hopes for a government by January 22.

Both parties, however, must clear the final hurdle of ratification by their members, a task expected to be straightforward given their joint campaign efforts.

