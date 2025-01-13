Left Menu

Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement

Negotiations for a Gaza war truce are nearing a conclusion. The White House is collaborating with President-elect Trump's team. President Biden is expected to talk with Egyptian President al-Sisi about the ongoing discussions. The outcome remains uncertain as per National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:41 IST
Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Truce negotiations in the Gaza conflict are nearing an agreement, with significant involvement from the White House, according to a top Biden aide.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that the U.S. President is maintaining communication with President-elect Donald Trump's team regarding the talks.

President Joe Biden is expected to engage in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations. However, Sullivan cautioned that it remains uncertain if a final deal will materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025