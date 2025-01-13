Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement

Truce negotiations in the Gaza conflict are nearing an agreement, with significant involvement from the White House, according to a top Biden aide.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that the U.S. President is maintaining communication with President-elect Donald Trump's team regarding the talks.

President Joe Biden is expected to engage in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations. However, Sullivan cautioned that it remains uncertain if a final deal will materialize.

