Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement
Negotiations for a Gaza war truce are nearing a conclusion. The White House is collaborating with President-elect Trump's team. President Biden is expected to talk with Egyptian President al-Sisi about the ongoing discussions. The outcome remains uncertain as per National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Truce negotiations in the Gaza conflict are nearing an agreement, with significant involvement from the White House, according to a top Biden aide.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that the U.S. President is maintaining communication with President-elect Donald Trump's team regarding the talks.
President Joe Biden is expected to engage in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the negotiations. However, Sullivan cautioned that it remains uncertain if a final deal will materialize.
