UN Experts Urge Egypt to Release Alaa Abd El-Fattah, Condemn Systematic Suppression of Dissent

A group of independent United Nations human rights experts has called on the Egyptian government to immediately end the arbitrary detention of prominent activist and blogger Alaa Abd El-Fattah. The experts insist that his continued imprisonment is unlawful and demand his unconditional release.

El-Fattah, a well-known figure in Egypt’s pro-democracy movement, has spent most of the last 14 years either in pre-trial detention or serving severe sentences for terrorism and national security offences. These charges are frequently employed by Egyptian authorities to suppress political opposition and silence dissent, the experts noted.

“Critical voices are not criminal voices. Yet, in today’s Egypt, expressing opinions or posting government-critical content on social media can lead to arrest, arbitrary detention, torture, or enforced disappearance,” the experts stated.

Despite completing his latest sentence on 29 September 2024, El-Fattah remains imprisoned because Egyptian authorities refuse to count the time he spent in pre-trial detention towards his sentence. This contravenes Article 482 of the Egyptian Criminal Code, which mandates that time served before trial be deducted from prison terms.

‘Rotation’ Tactics Used to Prolong Detention

The experts condemned the widespread practice of “rotation,” where detainees are arbitrarily added to new cases under similar charges to extend their imprisonment indefinitely. This method is commonly used against journalists, human rights defenders, political activists, and other government critics, in blatant violation of their legal rights.

Deteriorating Health of El-Fattah’s Mother

The experts emphasized the urgency of El-Fattah’s release, citing the grave condition of his mother, Laila Soueif. She has been on a hunger strike for nearly five months in protest of her son’s continued detention and was hospitalized on 24 February. Her health is now at imminent risk, adding to the mounting humanitarian concerns surrounding the case.

Calls for Reform Amid Scrutiny of Egypt’s Human Rights Record

For years, UN experts have urged Egypt to cease the misuse of counter-terror laws and the criminalization of dissent through charges of spreading false news. They have repeatedly called for the release of individuals arbitrarily detained under such accusations, highlighting the violations of fair trial and due process rights.

In November 2022, the UN experts detailed the extensive and sustained harm El-Fattah has endured during his arrest, trial, and incarceration. His case was again raised during Egypt’s recent Universal Periodic Review at the UN Human Rights Council. Despite international scrutiny, Egyptian authorities have stated that he will not be released until January 2027, reflecting the country’s ongoing crackdown on freedom of expression.

A Broader Pattern of Repression

The experts noted that Egypt’s human rights record continues to deteriorate, with journalists, lawyers, writers, activists, scholars, and students facing prosecution for expressing their views. The suppression of free speech and peaceful activism remains a systemic issue.

“Egypt must halt its flagrant crackdown on freedom of expression and uphold its commitments under international human rights law,” the experts urged.

The UN experts have reached out to the Egyptian government regarding this matter and continue to monitor the situation closely.