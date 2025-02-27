Left Menu

Transfer of Palestinian Prisoners to Egypt: A New Chapter

Ninety-seven Palestinian prisoners have been transferred to Egypt, marking the beginning of a process that could see them accepted by third-party countries. This significant move has been confirmed by both a Hamas source and Egyptian media outlets, highlighting Egypt's role as an intermediary in this humanitarian issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-02-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 07:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

Ninety-seven Palestinian prisoners were reportedly transferred to Egypt early Thursday, in a development confirmed by both a Hamas source and Egyptian media. Egypt will act as their initial destination as discussions continue with other nations to secure their resettlement.

This move underscores Egypt's role as a key intermediary in addressing humanitarian concerns involving Palestinian prisoners. The transfer could pave the way for further negotiations, aiming to find permanent solutions for those affected.

As talks with potential host countries progress, the international community will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and what it entails for regional diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

