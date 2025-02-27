Transfer of Palestinian Prisoners to Egypt: A New Chapter

Ninety-seven Palestinian prisoners were reportedly transferred to Egypt early Thursday, in a development confirmed by both a Hamas source and Egyptian media. Egypt will act as their initial destination as discussions continue with other nations to secure their resettlement.

This move underscores Egypt's role as a key intermediary in addressing humanitarian concerns involving Palestinian prisoners. The transfer could pave the way for further negotiations, aiming to find permanent solutions for those affected.

As talks with potential host countries progress, the international community will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and what it entails for regional diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)