Left Menu

President-elect Trump's Upcoming California Visit: Emergency Assessment in View

President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit California soon after his inauguration on January 20 to assess wildfire damage and emergency needs. The trip, expected to take place late next week, is part of Trump's efforts to address the crisis as detailed by a source involved in planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:43 IST
President-elect Trump's Upcoming California Visit: Emergency Assessment in View
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for a crucial visit to California following his inauguration, aimed at evaluating the extensive wildfire damage across the state.

The visit, scheduled for late next week, will focus on assessing the emergency needs of California, according to a source privy to the logistics.

This trip underscores Trump's commitment to tackling environmental crises right at the outset of his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025