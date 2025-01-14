President-elect Trump's Upcoming California Visit: Emergency Assessment in View
President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit California soon after his inauguration on January 20 to assess wildfire damage and emergency needs. The trip, expected to take place late next week, is part of Trump's efforts to address the crisis as detailed by a source involved in planning.
President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for a crucial visit to California following his inauguration, aimed at evaluating the extensive wildfire damage across the state.
The visit, scheduled for late next week, will focus on assessing the emergency needs of California, according to a source privy to the logistics.
This trip underscores Trump's commitment to tackling environmental crises right at the outset of his presidency.
