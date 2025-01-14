Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amidst Global Travels

The Congress Party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to visit Manipur, despite traveling globally, amidst ongoing violence in the state since May 2023. The party highlighted this issue on the anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi addressing unemployment and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:01 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amidst Global Travels
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued absence from Manipur, a state grappling with violence since May 2023. Despite Modi's global travels, he has yet to visit the violence-hit northeastern state, Congress leaders emphasized on Tuesday.

The critique coincided with the first anniversary of the initiation of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The Congress organized this campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, beginning January 14 last year in Manipur, to spotlight critical issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice.

The yatra saw its conclusion in Mumbai, marking its significance with a major rally at Shivaji Park. As the state awaits Prime Minister Modi's attention, Manipur's distress continues unabated, with reports of over 220 deaths and thousands displaced in ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025