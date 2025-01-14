Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amidst Global Travels

The Congress party launched a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued absence from Manipur, a state grappling with violence since May 2023. Despite Modi's global travels, he has yet to visit the violence-hit northeastern state, Congress leaders emphasized on Tuesday.

The critique coincided with the first anniversary of the initiation of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The Congress organized this campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, beginning January 14 last year in Manipur, to spotlight critical issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice.

The yatra saw its conclusion in Mumbai, marking its significance with a major rally at Shivaji Park. As the state awaits Prime Minister Modi's attention, Manipur's distress continues unabated, with reports of over 220 deaths and thousands displaced in ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)