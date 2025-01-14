Left Menu

Atishi's Kalkaji Challenge: A Fierce Battle in Delhi's Political Arena

Chief Minister Atishi files her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. Facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba, Atishi criticizes alleged biased actions by authorities. With over 1.94 lakh voters, the Delhi Assembly elections promise intense competition.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Atishi submitted her nomination for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency. This crucial step was taken at the District Magistrate's office in Lajpat Nagar after a delay that followed her scheduled roadshow.

Facing a formidable lineup, Atishi goes up against BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, a seasoned MP, and Congress' Alka Lamba, a former AAP member. These contenders set the stage for a gripping race ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for February 5.

In a sharp attack, Atishi criticized Delhi Police for filing an FIR over the use of government resources in her campaign while overlooking similar actions by BJP's Parvesh Verma. The controversy draws attention as the Delhi Assembly braces for an intense electoral battle.

