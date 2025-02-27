Left Menu

Laureus Academy Revokes Sinner's Award Nomination

The Laureus Academy recently withdrew tennis player Jannik Sinner's nomination for the World Sportsman of the Year Award due to a three-month doping ban. The Laureus World Sports Awards, established in 2000, honor outstanding individual and team performances in the sports industry, with nominees chosen by the global media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:25 IST
Laureus Academy Revokes Sinner's Award Nomination
Jannik Sinner

The Laureus Academy has withdrawn tennis star Jannik Sinner's nomination for its prestigious World Sportsman of the Year Award. The decision follows Sinner's recent three-month suspension for doping violations, a significant setback in his career.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, a respected recognition in the sports community, have been awarded annually since 2000. Nominees for the awards are selected by global media professionals, celebrating both individual and team achievements across various sports disciplines.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges at the intersection of competitive sports and ethics, underscoring the stringent scrutiny athletes face in maintaining fair play standards worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025