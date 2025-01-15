Left Menu

Comoros Election Controversy: Ruling Party Secures Landslide Amid Fraud Allegations

The ruling party in the Comoros won 28 out of 33 seats in recent parliamentary elections, which opposition parties boycotted or contested, citing fraud. Despite allegations of irregularities and ballot stuffing, the government dismissed such claims. Opposition fears include President Azali Assoumani's alleged authoritarianism and dynastic plans.

  • Comoros

The ruling party in the Comoros has claimed a significant victory in the country's parliamentary elections, securing 28 out of 33 seats, according to the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).

However, the election process was marred by controversy as opposition parties either boycotted or contested the results, alleging fraud and ballot stuffing. The Juwa party, a key opposition group, condemned the election as farcical and avoided participation.

In response to the fraud allegations, President Azali Assoumani dismissed them, while the Elections Minister urged the opposition to present evidence in court if wronged. Accusations of authoritarianism and potential dynastic plans by Assoumani add further tension to the political climate.

