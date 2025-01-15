Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for Comprehensive Security Guarantees in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that foreign troop deployment is not a standalone solution for Ukraine's security. He plans to discuss comprehensive security guarantees with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at an upcoming meeting in Warsaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine can only form a part of broader security measures.

During a news conference in Warsaw, Zelenskiy stated that these troops are inadequate on their own and emphasized the need for comprehensive security guarantees.

He announced plans to discuss this crucial issue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, highlighting the strategic importance of international partnerships for Ukraine's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

