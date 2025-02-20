Diplomatic Disarray: US-Ukraine Tensions Escalate with Cancelled News Conference

A scheduled news conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was abruptly cancelled, highlighting deepening strains in US-Ukraine relations. Journalists, prepared to hear statements, were instead treated to a photo opportunity, with no responses or explanations offered for the change.

The timing of Kellogg's Kyiv visit coincides with a diplomatic tussle between presidents Trump and Zelenskyy, casting a shadow on continued US backing for Ukraine's war effort. This development occurs as Russia and the US initiate talks aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a move Zelenskyy feels was improperly handled without involving Kyiv or its European allies.

In the backdrop of mounting diplomatic discord, Europe stands firmly behind Zelenskyy, rejecting Trump's critique of his leadership. Meanwhile, Ukrainians endure relentless Russian offensives, exemplified by drone and missile strikes impacting cities like Kherson and Odesa, adding to civilian suffering amid the geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)