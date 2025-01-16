Left Menu

Joe Biden's Farewell: A Warning Against Rising Oligarchy and Tech Complex in America

In his farewell address, Joe Biden warns of a looming oligarchy threatening U.S. democracy, points to the unchecked influence of tech giants, and advocates for constitutional reforms to hold power accountable. His remarks focus on safeguarding democracy, the role of AI, and maintaining the integrity of governmental institutions.

In a powerful farewell address, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about a looming oligarchy threatening U.S. democracy, highlighting the increasing influence of ultra-wealthy individuals and tech companies. His address, aimed at cautioning Americans, comes as he prepares to cede leadership to President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden emphasized the necessity of constitutional reforms and accountability for presidents, stressing that unchecked power poses significant risks to democratic institutions. Highlighting the influence of tech moguls like Elon Musk, Biden noted the potential dangers of a burgeoning 'tech industrial complex.'

In his 17-minute speech, President Biden spotlighted misinformation and disinformation plaguing the nation, calling for greater accountability for social media platforms. He also highlighted the need for reforms in tax codes, campaign funding, and Supreme Court ethics, urging continuous engagement in democracy to safeguard the future.

