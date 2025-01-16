BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg and Naxal Allegations
The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of succumbing to urban naxal ideologies and linked him to the Hindenburg Research scenario. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Gandhi's remarks against the BJP and praised the RSS. Prasad criticized AAP's liquor policy and its impact on Delhi's governance.
The BJP launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of aligning with urban naxal ideologies and questioning his involvement with Hindenburg Research's recent controversies.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad publicly rebuked Gandhi for his claim that the Congress is battling not only the BJP and RSS but also the 'Indian State'. Prasad emphasized the constitutional integrity represented by the Indian State and applauded the RSS's nationalist contributions.
Shifting focus to AAP, Prasad critiqued Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and the scrapped excise policy, alleging it led to corruption charges. The BJP portrayed the AAP's alleged connections to the liquor industry as a political blemish, emphasizing the party's deviation from its founding moral principles.
