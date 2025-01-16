Left Menu

Future of TikTok Hangs in the Balance: Schumer Pushes for American Ownership

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the need for a strategic plan to maintain TikTok's operations in the U.S. under new ownership. He highlighted that while an American buyer is being sought, national security concerns must not be overlooked.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:52 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer voiced his commitment to finding a responsible solution for TikTok's continued operation in the United States. Schumer stressed the importance of having the app survive under new ownership, addressing the Senate on Thursday.

He remarked that more time is necessary to secure an American buyer for the Chinese-owned app, which has sparked security concerns. Schumer underscored that the risks linked to TikTok are too significant to be disregarded.

The senator's comments come amid ongoing discussions about the app's future in a country attentive to national data security issues, framing the need for regulation and potential acquisition by a U.S. entity as vital steps forward.

