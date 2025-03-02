U.S. Senate Republicans' Permanent Tax Cut Plan Sparks 'Debt Spiral' Concerns

A controversial plan by U.S. Senate Republicans aims to make former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent, sparking warnings from fiscal hawks and analysts about a potential 'debt spiral' that could jeopardize economic growth. The plan, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, seeks to bypass Democratic opposition through parliamentary maneuvering.

However, the proposal is encountering resistance from hardline Republican fiscal conservatives, who are crucial in a narrowly held 218-215 House majority. Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticized the initiative, labeling it as a tactic that risks breaking the financial bank of the nation.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that permanent tax cuts could increase the deficit by up to $4.6 trillion over the next decade, escalating fears of rising interest rates and further financial instability. Republicans claim the tax strategy will spur economic growth, but skepticism persists amidst discussions on government funding and debt limits.

