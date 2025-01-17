Left Menu

Syria's Government Condemns Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The new Syrian government denounces Israel's incursions into Syrian territory, following Israeli strikes that resulted in casualties. Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader, highlighted international efforts against Israel's military actions. The intensifying conflict has sparked regional protests and calls for respecting Syrian sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghadiral-Bustan | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:33 IST
Syria's Government Condemns Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian government has intensified its rhetoric against Israeli military actions after recent airstrikes killed three individuals and injured several others in southern Syria.

During a press conference, Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration, criticized Israel's violation of a long-standing buffer zone agreement, while emphasizing international collaboration to challenge Israeli presence.

Despite decades of tranquility along the Syrian-Israeli border, tensions have surged after the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad, with regional protests demanding an end to the occupation of Syrian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

