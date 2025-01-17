Syria's Government Condemns Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The Syrian government has intensified its rhetoric against Israeli military actions after recent airstrikes killed three individuals and injured several others in southern Syria.

During a press conference, Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration, criticized Israel's violation of a long-standing buffer zone agreement, while emphasizing international collaboration to challenge Israeli presence.

Despite decades of tranquility along the Syrian-Israeli border, tensions have surged after the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad, with regional protests demanding an end to the occupation of Syrian territories.

