Baerbock Challenges Scholz on Ukraine Aid Amidst Political Tensions

Annalena Baerbock criticizes Chancellor Scholz for hesitancy over additional Ukraine aid. The German government faces difficulties balancing military support while maintaining social spending, amidst political tensions and budget constraints. Baerbock urges responsible politics against short-term electoral motives. Germany grapples with economic challenges as a key Ukraine ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:33 IST
Annalena Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indirectly criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his reluctance to approve an extra 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. Baerbock expressed her discontent during an interview with Politico, highlighting that some politicians prioritize electoral gains over Europe's peace and freedom.

Scholz had proposed increasing the designated 12 billion-euro budget for this year. However, he warned that additional funds should not result in social spending cuts. Currently, Baerbock's Greens party and Scholz's SPD are partners in the minority government, but both face competition in upcoming snap elections on February 23.

Baerbock emphasized the importance of consistent and responsible politics, criticizing what she perceived as Scholz's opportunistic tactics, which she claimed undermined European allies' trust in Germany. As the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, Germany grapples with a significant budget deficit amid economic stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

