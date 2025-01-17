Mystery Surrounding Missing Indian Soldiers in Russian Army Deepens

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed that 16 Indian nationals, who were serving in the Russian military, are currently unaccounted for. This development was confirmed at a press briefing on Friday.

While 126 Indian citizens were reportedly associated with the Russian armed forces, 96 have successfully returned to India following their discharge. Tragically, 12 Indians have died during their service.

Of the 18 who remain with the Russian military, the whereabouts of 16 are unknown. The Russian government has classified them as missing, and efforts are underway to secure their early release and repatriation, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)