Mass Repatriation Effort Unravels Scam Networks in Southeast Asia

A multinational operation is underway to return 600 Chinese citizens who were trafficked to scam centers across Southeast Asia. On Thursday, 50 Chinese nationals crossed from Myanmar into Thailand to board a government-arranged flight back to China, marking a major step in these efforts.

Thai and Chinese authorities are collaborating to distinguish genuine victims from criminal operators amidst a backdrop of organized trafficking networks. The renewed focus follows the high-profile case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, whose disappearance highlighted the gravity of these scams.

The repatriation initiatives are occurring as Myanmar grapples with a broader civil conflict. According to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, approximately 7,000 individuals rescued from these scam operations are still awaiting transfer to Thailand.

