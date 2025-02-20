Left Menu

Mass Repatriation Effort Unravels Scam Networks in Southeast Asia

A coordinated multinational mission aims to repatriate 600 Chinese nationals trafficked into scam operations in Southeast Asia. Over 50 individuals crossed from Myanmar to Thailand for a flight back to China. Over 7,000 are awaiting transfer, amidst renewed scrutiny following actor Wang Xing's ordeal.

A multinational operation is underway to return 600 Chinese citizens who were trafficked to scam centers across Southeast Asia. On Thursday, 50 Chinese nationals crossed from Myanmar into Thailand to board a government-arranged flight back to China, marking a major step in these efforts.

Thai and Chinese authorities are collaborating to distinguish genuine victims from criminal operators amidst a backdrop of organized trafficking networks. The renewed focus follows the high-profile case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, whose disappearance highlighted the gravity of these scams.

The repatriation initiatives are occurring as Myanmar grapples with a broader civil conflict. According to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, approximately 7,000 individuals rescued from these scam operations are still awaiting transfer to Thailand.

