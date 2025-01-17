Ordinary Worker to Party President: Assam CM Hails BJP's Meritocracy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the BJP as a party that rewards dedication over familial ties, highlighting the ascension of Dilip Saikia to state president as evidence. In contrast to other political groups, Sarma emphasized the BJP's commitment to meritocracy and smooth internal elections, predicting further electoral successes.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the BJP's structure, emphasizing that dedicated individuals like Dilip Saikia can rise to significant roles without family connections. He contrasted this with other parties reliant on nepotism.
Sarma lauded Saikia's unopposed election as state party president, underscoring the BJP's commitment to merit over lineage. He praised the party's internal election process, attributing its absence of discord to strong leadership.
The Chief Minister expressed optimism for future electoral victories under Saikia's guidance, challenging the Congress to match the BJP's smooth transition and organization.
