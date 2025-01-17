In a dramatic political scene in South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol has decried a suspected leftist influence over the legal system as police began to besiege his villa. The president, recently impeached, confided in party loyalists, stating an awakening among the public about the country's judicial concerns.

In France, the Catholic Church has called for a probe into sexual abuse allegations against the late Abbe Pierre. Known for his philanthropic work, Abbe Pierre is now under scrutiny posthumously for accusations of abuse, with the church urging legal action to address any potential cover-ups.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders, asserting a commitment to justice reform as he prepares to leave office. This move underlines his administration's focus on fairer sentencing, highlighting disparities in the current legal system.

