PTI Reorganizes Leadership Amidst Imran Khan's Imprisonment

Imran Khan, the jailed founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has directed party members occupying government roles to relinquish their posts, according to Geo News. The instructions were conveyed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, aiming to facilitate Junaid Akbar in reorganizing the party.

Junaid Akbar, who was appointed after KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stepped down as the provincial president, is set to lead the party's restructuring. The decision to remove Gandapur was reportedly at his discretion to address regional issues, amid criticisms over law and order in areas like Kurram and Parachinar.

PTI's Secretary General dismissed health concerns regarding Imran Khan, affirming his well-being. Meanwhile, Khan plans to communicate with the Chief Justice of Pakistan about prison system issues. The reorganization efforts within PTI are expected to be completed by May 2025, emphasizing strategic shifts and potential leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)